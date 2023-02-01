Man held in celebratory firing in UP's Greater Noida

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): A man was arrested in an alleged celebratory firing incident during a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Dharmen Sharma.

Dinesh Kumar Singh, ADCP Greater Noida said a licensed pistol and cartridges were seized from the accused.

"The accused was arrested around 7:30 pm on Wednesday," Singh said.

The video of the alleged celebratory firing has also gone viral on social media.

The area where the alleged incident took place falls under the knowledge park, Greater Noida.



The official added that the investigation is underway.

Earlier in the month, a college student was accidentally killed during a celebratory firing during a procession taken out for idol immersion on the occasion of Saraswati Puja near Gandhi Maidan in Patna, police had said.

The deceased was identified as Dhiraj Kumar, a resident of the Jehanabad district of the state.

After the incident, a team of police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

On January 16, a woman sustained injuries when a man fired in the air at a family function in Delhi's Rohini.

A Congress MLA Suneel Saraf was booked for performing a celebratory firing with a pistol on the occasion of his new year party at his hometown in Kotma.

Saraf is an MLA from the Kotma assembly constituency of the district. A purported video of the incident had gone viral on social media. In the viral video, a Bollywood song 'Mai Hu Don' is being heard in the background and the MLA is seen firing with a revolver from the stage on the occasion his birthday and new year. (ANI)

