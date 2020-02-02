Man held in Delhi with 9 pistols, over 100 cartridges

New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): Police here recovered nine pistols and over 100 cartridges from the possession of a man, followed by an encounter near the Majnu ka Tila area on February 1.

The accused was identified as Wasim, a member of the Shariq Chaudhary gang.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Monika Bhardwaj said, "Wasim, a member of the Shariq Chaudhary gang, has been arrested after an encounter between criminals and police near Majnu ka Tila on Sunday. Nine pistols and over 100 cartridges were recovered from his possession."

Interrogation with the nabbed accused is underway. (ANI)

