Man held in Lucknow for derogatory remarks against religious figure

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): The Lucknow Police have arrested a man for making derogatory remarks against a religious figure on social media, the police said on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Yogendra Singh (38), resident of Misri Baghiya which comes under the jurisdiction of Thakurganj Police station of Lucknow.

The accused had posted a video on Facebook in which he was seen firing from two fake guns and making some derogatory remarks.

The police have registered a complaint against him under Section 67 of the IT Act. They also recovered three fake guns from him. (ANI)

