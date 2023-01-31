Man held in Mumbai for raping 6-year-old girl

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Mankhurd police station.

According to the police, the accused, seeing the 6-year-old girl alone at home, took her to his house and raped her. The girl went home crying and narrated the incident to her mother, who went to the nearest police station and filed a complaint against the accused.



The police registered the case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

On January 27 two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old minor girl by posing as police personnel in Maharashtra's Thane. The accused were presented before the court on Monday. (ANI)

