Man held in Navi Mumbai for sexually assaulting 2 minor daughters

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): A man was arrested in Navi Mumbai's Ulwe area for allegedly sexually assaulting and threatening his two minor daughters.

According to the police, the man, a driver by profession, had sexually assaulted, abused and threatened to kill his minor daughters, following which one of the daughters complained to the police.

The 14-year-old daughter had fled from the house, following which the accused lodged a missing report. After police located her at the Nerul railway station, she alleged her father of repeatedly sexually molesting her and her 13-year-old sister.

"A driver living in the Ulwe area of NRI police station area had sexually assaulted his two daughters, abused them and threatened to kill them. After the complaint was received, two offences were registered on March 22 and March 28 under sections of IPC and POCSO," Suresh Meghne, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, told ANI.

"We have arrested the accused and he is currently in police custody. This is criminal-minded violence and he has done this before as well. He had engaged in a fistfight with a railway worker a few days before, and a case was registered," Meghne informed.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)