Man held in Odisha for posting fake news on coronavirus

Rayagada (Odisha) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A man has been arrested on charges of posting fake news on social media on coronavirus in Rayagada, police said on Saturday.

The man was identified as Satyanarayan Samal (32).

"The accused had posted on Facebook that a person infected with coronavirus was admitted to a district hospital which turned out to be fake," police said.

The accused has been booked under Sections 153A, 504, 507 and 505 (1) (b).

The Odisha government has declared COVID-19 a 'disaster' under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to adequately empower public officials to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that all non-essential official gatherings such as seminars, workshops, and conferences have been cancelled.

Social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions and parties will be regulated by local authorities. cinemas, swimming pools and gyms will remain closed till March 31 in the state. (ANI)

