Man held over social media post supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Thane Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly posting a message on a social media platform in support of a suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

This came after unidentified hackers gained access to the website of Thane Police in Maharashtra and uploaded a message allegedly regarding religious minorities, the police said on Tuesday. Later, on Tuesday afternoon, the website got restored.

Maharashtra Cyber Additional Director General of Police Madhukar Pandey on Tuesday said they have informed CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), the nodal agency of the Central government for dealing with cyber threats, and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) about "the defacement incident."



Protests erupted in various states including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh over the controversial remarks on religious minorities made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

Notably, some Gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet. The country has been witnessing protests.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday asked the police heads of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target.

On Friday, MHA issued a statement to all state and Union Territory police after several incidents of violence.

A senior MHA official informed that they sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence. (ANI)

