Man held with drugs worth Rs 5 lakh in Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) Feb 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police and narcotics bureau have arrested a man and seized drugs worth Rs 5 lakh from his possession from Moradabad district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Jasvir Singh, a resident of Govind Nagar.

"We have seized a large amount of drugs worth Rs 5 lakh including 24,000 Tramadol hydrochloride capsules," an official told ANI.

"The accused had a shop of chemist and he used to sell these drugs to addicted people," he said.

A case under the relevant section of Indian Penal Code has been registered. Further investigation is on, the official further said. (ANI)

