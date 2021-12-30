Man held with foreign currency worth Rs 43 lakh at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday apprehended a passenger carrying a high volume of foreign currency worth approximately Rs 43 Lakhs at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

Apoorv Pandey, Public Relations Officer of CISF said, "on Thursday at about 5.10 am, on the basis of behavior detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of IGI Airport noticed suspicious activities of a passenger in the check-in area of terminal-3. He was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures and the matter was also informed to CISF personnel deployed at Security Hold Area (SHA)."



During the pre-embarkation security check, 50,000 Euro, 6000 Saudi Riyals, and 440 UAE Dirham (worth approximately INR 43 Lakh) were detected from the handbag of the passenger, added Pandey.

As per Pandey, the passenger was identified as Mohd Arish, (Indian), aged 29 years, bound for Dubai by Spice Jet flight. On inquiry, neither he replied satisfactorily nor produced any valid document. The matter was informed to Customs Officials, said the official.

Later, the passenger along with recovered foreign currency worth approximately INR 43 lakh was handed over to Customs for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

