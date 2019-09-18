Man held with gold worth Rs 32 lakh at Chennai airport

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Customs officials arrested a man and seized gold worth Rs 32 lakh from his possession at Chennai International airport on Tuesday.

The passengers had concealed the gold in LED lanterns and digital radio sets.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Shah Alam, a resident of Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

After noticing suspicious movement, customs officials intercepted him and thoroughly checked his luggage.

A case has been registered against him and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

