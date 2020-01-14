Man held with heroin in J-K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Police here have arrested a man and seized 102 grams of heroin from his possession, said Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police, Shridhar Patil.

Police made the arrest on Monday when the suspect reached Kathua from Punjab with a consignment of contraband drugs. The arrested person, Amandeep Singh, has been identified as a resident of Kathua. Police said Singh was a regular offender and had been evading arrest for a long time.

"Kathua police have launched a campaign against drugs. Today we have arrested a drug peddler. We were looking out for this peddler for a long time as he is one of the biggest suppliers of narcotics in Kathua city," SSP Kathua Shridhar Patil told media.

A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

