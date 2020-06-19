Man held with leopard skin in Chhattisgarh

Gariyaband (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Gariyaband police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly possessing a leopard skin.

The accused has been identified as Ramnath Netam by the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Recently, the Special Task Force (STF) had arrested a man in Odisha's Nayagarh and seized two leopard hides and animal bones from his possession. (ANI)

