Man held with leopard skin in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police arrested a man here for allegedly possessing a leopard skin with other incriminating articles on Monday.



The STF team had conducted a raid near Kalimandir, Baramunda in Bhubaneswar on November 16 and seized a leopard skin along with other incriminating articles from the possession of accused Prashant Kumar Naik, Odisha police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

