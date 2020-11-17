Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 55,000 in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI): Pune rural police arrested a man with mephedrone, a banned drug also known as Meow Meow, worth Rs 54,000 on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Ashok Pujari.



According to an official statement, Pune police had received information about the transport of mephedrone, following which a patrolling team set a trap near the Loni Kalbhor area.

The accused was carrying about 6.85 grams of mephedrone packed in different packets which have been seized by the police.

A case has been registered with Loni Kalbhor police station under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

