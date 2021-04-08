Man held with over 6 kg charas in Himachal's Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Police arrested a man with over 6 kilograms of charas in Bajaura of Kullu district on Wednesday.



The police said that the recovery was done during a search conducted on a bus.

Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kullu said, "Police party was conducting 'nakabandi' in Bajaura. A Volvo bus came from Bhuntar side and it was stopped for checking. During checking, 6 kg 528 gram of charas was recovered from the possession of passenger namely Kushvind, aged 20 years, resident of village Manpur Khurd."

"A case has been registered in Bhuntar Police station and the probe is underway," he said. (ANI)

