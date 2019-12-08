Man, his mother arrested for setting minor girl ablaze in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Dec 8 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly set ablaze by her fiance and his mother here on Sunday.

The girl who was set to get married today succumbed to burn injuries at the Santirbazar District Hospital.

The man, Ajay Rudra Pal, and his mother have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.

According to the police, the wedding ceremony was scheduled today. "Their marriage was fixed on October 28 this year," a policeman said.

A police case has been registered in the matter.


