Man, his son die after consuming poison in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): A 52-year-old man along with his son died on Wednesday after consuming poison over domestic issues in the Badalpur area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said.



"At first, the man, Vivek Kumar gave poison to his 22-year-old mentally challenged twin sons, Vicky and Aakash due to some domestic problems at his home and then he consumed it himself," the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar said in an official statement.

Further, police informed that the man and one of his sons, Aakash had died and their bodies have been sent to a nearby hospital for post mortem.

However, another son, Vicky, who is in critical condition at present, has been admitted to a hospital in the district, police reported. (ANI)

