Representative Image
Representative Image

Man, his son found murdered at Ranchi hotel

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2022 22:55 IST


Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 10 (ANI): A man and his son were found murdered in a hotel room in Ranchi on Sunday evening.

Ranchi police officials said, "A man and his son have been found murdered inside a hotel room in Ranchi today. The duo were seen with injuries on their necks inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon."
Prima facie investigations reveal that both the deceased were residents of the Hazaribagh area in the state. They had come to Ranchi for some business transaction related to a land-related matter, the police said.
The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

