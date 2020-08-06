Man hits MCD engineer with butt of gun in South Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A man assaulted the executive engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after an argument broke out between the two on Wednesday, the police said.

The man hit executive engineer general Sunil Gehlot on the head with the butt of a gun after an argument broke out between the two, a statement from the District Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, informed.

"A PCR call was received regarding a firing in Gulmohar Park at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday at the Hauz Khas Police Station. On reaching the spot, Executive Engineer Sunil Gehlot stated that a man, named Manoj Mandal came to his office regarding a complaint and an argument broke out. He took out a gun and tried to fire it but the shot could not be fired. He then used the butt of the gun to hit Gehlot on the head and managed to run out. While running outside, he fired in the air and an empty cartridge has been found," the statement said.

A case under Sections 307 of the IPC and Sections 27, 54 & 59 of the Arms Acts was registered and further investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

