Man in Gujarat kills three daughters by throwing them in well, kills himself

Junagadh (Gujarat) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): A father in Junagadh district on Thursday killed his three daughters by throwing them in a well and then hanged himself after intake of poison did not kill him instantly.

Rasik Devabhai Solanki, a resident of Khambhalia village of Bhesan town, threw his three daughters in a village well, killing all three.

The eldest of the three daughters was seven years old. The two others were aged five and three years.

A police official said Solanki took the children to the well on a false pretext after feeding them sweets and fruits.

He then drank poison which did not have an immediate effect on him and hanged himself.

The official said that Solanki allegedly committed the crime due to "apparent poverty and the birth of a fourth consecutive daughter".

Solanki's wife and the new-born daughter were not at home when the tragic incident took place. His wife had gone to her parents with the child. Police are investigating the matter in detail. (ANI)

