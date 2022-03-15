Man in Maharashtra's Aurangabad uses horse to commute

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): A man in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district uses a horse to ride to work as he found it to be a feasible option amid rising fuel prices.

Shaikh Yusuf, a lab assistant at a YB Chavan College of Pharmacy shelled out Rs 40,000 to purchase the horse named 'Jigar' primarily to commute during COVID-19 lockdown.

Before the pandemic, Yusuf had an old bike but with increasing petrol prices he hit upon the idea to buy a horse to commute to his workplace that was 15 kilometres away from where he lived.



Speaking to ANI, Yusuf said, "I bought it during the lockdown. My bike wasn't functioning, petrol prices had gone up and public transport wasn't plying, which is when I bought this horse for Rs 40,000 to commute."

'Jigar', he said is a four-year-old black horse of the Kathiawari breed.

"I work as a lab assistant at a college, and even today, I use my horse to commute. It keeps one fit and healthy. Also, given the rise in fuel prices, horse as a mode of transport is a feasible option," he added.

Yusuf said that he also gives rides to children.

"My expenses had increased because of the old bike and rise in fuel prices. Riding a horse is also good for health." (ANI)

