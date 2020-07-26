Man in MP's Khargone beaten, tied to pole for allegedly stealing grain

A man accused of stealing being taken by police in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone
ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2020 12:21 IST

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): Police has taken into custody a youth who was beaten up and tied to a pole for allegedly stealing grain from the food grain market in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.
A video of the man being tied up to the pole has been shared widely on the Internet.
"After being informed that a person was caught stealing in the grain market we rushed to the spot. The man has been brought to the police station for questioning," said Traffic Inspector (TI) Khargone Jagdish Goyal.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

