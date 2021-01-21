Man in possession of Pangolin scales arrested in West Bengal

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 21 (ANI): Police in West Bengal's Siliguri arrested a person on Thursday for having Pangolin scales in his possession.

"On the basis of a tip, police personnel along with Sarugarah forest range officers arrested Murshid Alam, a resident of West Bengal's Alipurduar for possessing Pangolin scales," said Sanjay Dutta, Range Officer, Sarugarah Range.

Alam has been arrested for violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.



Further investigation is being conducted by the security officials.

Pangolin, also known as the scaly anteater, is a mammal which faces major threats due to hunting and poaching.

This animal is listed as critically endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list. (ANI)

