Man injured after being attacked with razor during brawl over garbage dumping

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): A 19-year-old man sustained injuries on Sunday after he was allegedly attacked with a shaving razor by his tenant following a brawl over dumping garbage in East Delhi, police said.

The accused, identified as Kishan Rajak, was apprehended from his workplace in Noida, Delhi police said.

Nitesh (19), a resident of Piple Chowk, Dallupura, was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital and later shifted to GTB Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.



"We received information from LBS Hospital that 19-year-old Nitesh, a resident of Piple Chowk, Dallupura, was admitted to the hospital by his brother Rupesh after sustaining injuries inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon," police said.

The victim used to reside with his family at a rented ground-floor apartmernt and is a student of 11th standard, the police informed, adding that he was attacked by another tenant, Krishna Rajak, who resides on the first floor of the same building.

As per the preliminary investigation, they fell into a quarrel over dumping of garbage and matters soon came to a head as Nitesh attacked the 19-year-old with a shaving razor.

A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code was registered, police said, adding that further investigation was underway. (ANI)

