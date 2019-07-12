Jammu and Kashmir Police logo
Man injured in blast while making explosive device in Pulwama

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:04 IST

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 12 (ANI): A man was injured in a blast which took place when he was allegedly making an explosive device along with terrorists in Zasoo area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.
Javid Ahmad Dar sustained injuries in the explosion which took place in his house here, they said.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances which led to the blast.
"Incriminating materials have been recovered from the site of the blast," they added. (ANI)

