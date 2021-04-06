Man injured in leopard attack in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): A man was injured after an attack by a leopard in Green Belt Park in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu on Tuesday.



Anil K Attri, Wildlife warden Jammu, said they got information from police in the morning that a wild animal was seen in the Gandhi Nagar area.

"Our team found it was a leopard and it was taken to Manda zoo. When the animal normalizes then it will be released into the jungle. A person was injured in the attack by the leopard," he said.

He said sometimes wild animals come out of the jungle into the "habitat area". (ANI)

