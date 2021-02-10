Man involved in killing of constable in UP's Kansganj neutralised in encounter

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): One of the accused in the killing of a constable in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj has been gunned down in a police encounter on Wednesday. However, the key accused in the case is still absconding, police said.



According to police, the person killed in the encounter has been identified as Alkar, the brother of the main accused Moti Dhimar.

A police constable was killed and an inspector was badly injured after being allegedly attacked by goons in Kasganj, while they had gone to raid an illegal liquor factory in the area, police said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed for the treatment of the inspector who has been injured and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakhs and a government job for a family member of the constable who lost his life. (ANI)

