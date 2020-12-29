Man killed after being hit by car, accused arrested

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): A man was killed and another injured after being hit by a car on Delhi's Bhishma Pitamah Marg on Monday. The Police have arrested the man driving the car who was allegedly drunk.



The police said a Toyota Yaris car hit two persons crossing the road. They said the injured were sent to AIIMS Hospital and one person, aged 50, succumbed to his injures.

"The Accused Rahul Shrivastav who was driving the car, has been arrested in the case and the offending vehicle has been seized. He was allegedly under influence of liquor during the accident," the police said. (ANI)

