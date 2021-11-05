Man killed after being hit by septic tank truck in Delhi's Tigri, one held

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): A man on Friday was killed after being hit by a septic tank truck in the Tigri area of the national capital, informed police.

The driver of the truck, Jitender aged 33 has been apprehended, said the police.



As per the police, the deceased man has been identified as Rakesh, a resident of JJ camp, Tigri.

According to the police, on Friday, at 09:44 am, they received a PCR call informing that a septic tanker had hit a biker, who died on the spot.

"The dead body was sent to AIIMS mortuary and preserved for post mortem. Appropriate legal action is being taken," said the police. (ANI)

