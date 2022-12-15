Man killed after minor altercation in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla, 4 arrested

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested four people in connection with the murder of a man in the Sarai Rohilla area of the city.

According to police, Ajay (20), a resident of Jhuggi K-Block, near ITI Jahangir Puri, Delhi was found lying injured on the pavement in Sindhora Kalan, Sarai Rohilla on December 9. Police reached the spot on PCR call and found blood-stained bricks lying at the spot. The victim was shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case under section 302 IPC was registered at Sarai Rohilla police station and taken up the investigation. The victim's brother told police that Ajay had left with Sameer alias Anshu on December 8 evening and did not return. A missing report was found lodged by the family members of the deceased in Jahangir Puri police station on December 10.



Meanwhile, the Delhi Police team, when reached the Jhuggi of Sameer, found him absconding with other members of the family.

After technical surveillance, it was found that suspect Sameer was hiding himself in Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh. Consequently, the team rushed to Arjun Nagar, Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh and the suspect Sameer was apprehended along with harbourer Amit on the intervening night of December 12.

During interrogation, the accused Sameer confessed about his involvement in the incident and disclosed that he along with the deceased Ajay went to his cousin Shiv Kumar at Platform No 24, Kishan Ganj Railway Station, Delhi and decided to consume liquor with him. Neeraj, working with Shiv Kumar also accompanied them. They consumed liquor at a meat shop in Partap Nagar area. In the meantime, an altercation took place over a trivial issue in which Neeraj and Shiv Kumar were on one side and deceased Ajay on the other side, said Delhi Police.

At that time Sameer was trying to defuse the situation, but the deceased blamed Sameer to get him insulted by his known persons and threatened to tell the facts to his brother and get him murdered. On this, Sameer, Shiv Kumar and Neeraj hit him with heavy stones and fled away from the spot presuming that he was dead. Harbourer Amit was also interrogated, who confessed his involvement of harbouring the accused Sameer at his residence after knowing all about the offence committed by accused Sameer, added Delhi Police.

The accused Shiv Kumar and Lokesh alias Neeraj were arrested at the instance of Sameer early in the morning of December 13 from their house. The accused Amit was also arrested for sheltering the accused Sameer. (ANI)

