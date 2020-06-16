Man killed after paint drum explodes in Vizag's Auto Nagar

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): One person was killed when an old paint drum exploded at the Secon Company of Auto Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Monday evening.

According to Gajuwaka police, the deceased was a worker of the Secon Company, which had opened after months of being shut.

"The paint drum was opened forcefully following which the person died on the spot. Our police teams rushed to the spot including clue teams. A case will be filed in connection with this matter and investigation will also be conducted for further details," said Gajuwak Police. (ANI)

