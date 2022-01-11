Man killed by gunmen near Assam-Manipur border

Cachar (Assam) [India], January 11 (ANI): A man was killed after suspected militants shot at him in Cachar district near the Assam-Manipur border on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Rongmei Basti under Jirighat police station.





Cachar superintendent of police Ramandeep Kaur, along with teams of state police and paramilitary personnel reached the spot following the incident. Security has been beefed up in the area. The victim has been identified as David Rongmei.

"A man was shot dead by suspected militants on the Assam-Manipur border. The incident took place under Jirighat police station limits in Cachar district," Cachar SP Ramandeep Kaur said.



The investigation is underway. (ANI)

