Man killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 23 (ANI): A 22-year-old man was killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, SDOP of the Jagargunda Police Station informed on Wednesday.



"The body of the victim was found in the Misiguda area on Tuesday evening. The man, Uika Hunga, hailed from the Kunded village of the district. A police team immediately reached the spot," the SDOP said.

In a similar incident, a forest ranger of Indravati Tiger Reserves was killed by Naxals at Kondrezi village in Bijapur on September 11. (ANI)

