Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Suspected terrorists killed a man in the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.
According to reports, Sameer Ahmad suffered a bullet injury on the upper side of his chest and was rushed to SMHS hospital.
Ahmad succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. More details are currently awaited. (ANI)
Man killed by terrorists in J-K
ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 22:06 IST
