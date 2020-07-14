Man killed for objecting to juveniles performing bike stunts in Delhi; three apprehended

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Three juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death in Raghubir Nagar area after he objected to them performing stunts on their two-wheelers, the Delhi Police said on Monday.

According to the police, the victim identified as Manish was assaulted and stabbed several times by the juveniles on July 8 in Raghubir Nagar area. He was declared "brought dead" at the DDU Hospital later that day.

"A team of Khyala police station has apprehended three children in conflict with the law (CCLs) within hours in a sensational murder case within its jurisdiction," police said in a release.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Khyala police station and an investigation was taken up in the matter.

"During the investigation, CCTV Cameras were explored and the whole incident was found covered in CCTV cameras. In CCTV Footage, three unkown persons were seen stabbing the victim. Photographs of all the three persons were shown to the locals and local intelligence was gathered and all the three persons were identified," the statement said.

The police said that a juvenile used to perform stunts on his two-wheelers on a street, from where the victim used to pass. Manish used to object and threaten the CCLs not to perform stunts on the street.

The juvenile, along with two of his friends, assaulted the victim for objecting to the stunts and stabbed him multiple times. (ANI)

