Man killed in bear attack in Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): A 72-year-old man was killed after being attacked by a bear in the Kidisingi village of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kalamata Kodanda Rao, a 72-year-old man.

"Kalamata Kodanda Rao (72) was killed in a bear attack on Sunday morning in Kidisingi village in Vajrapukottur Mandal. Kodanda Rao woke up in the morning and was on his way to a farm in the village when he was attacked by a bear hiding in a nearby bush. He died of a bear attack and was found dead on the spot," Vajrapukottur police officials told ANI.

After registering a case under section 174, police informed that the forest department officials arrived at the spot to catch the bear.



Police said that the dead body has been handed over to his family.

In another incident, a 45-years old woman was earlier attacked by a wild bear in the Laxmicherra area under Tripura's South District, leaving her grievously injured.

The victim was learnt to have gone deep into the forest to gather tubers and vegetables but did not return. The local youth later spotted her and shifted her to a local hospital.

"She went to collect forest vegetables like every day but she did not come back in time. Sensing trouble, the local youth went to the jungle in searching and found her lying on the surface bleeding profusely. The locals noticed that she was attacked by a wild bear and both of her eyes were knocked out by the predator. She sustained sharp cuts on her face and other parts of the body," Swapna Reang, a resident of the victim's neighbourhood told ANI.

Later, a team of forest officials led by a Range Officer searched the spot and came to the conclusion that it could be an attack by a wild bear. (ANI)

