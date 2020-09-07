One killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Photo/ANI
Man killed in car crash in UP's Meerut

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2020 06:53 IST

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): One person killed after two speeding cars collided head-on near Sohrab Gate Bus Stand in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Nauchandi police rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)

