Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): One person killed after two speeding cars collided head-on near Sohrab Gate Bus Stand in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.
Nauchandi police rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)
Man killed in car crash in UP's Meerut
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2020 06:53 IST
Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): One person killed after two speeding cars collided head-on near Sohrab Gate Bus Stand in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.