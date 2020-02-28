Man killed in MP's Chattarpur over water sharing dispute

Chattarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 28 (ANI): One person was killed here over a dispute on sharing of water from a well, officials said on Friday.

According to Jaswant Singh, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bamitha, the deceased has been identified as Mohan Patel.

"Yesterday evening, we received information regarding the incident. Nearly four to five years ago, Patel had bought land from a person identified as Vishal Mishra. There was a well situated between two plots and a fight that broke out over water sharing lead to his death," Singh said.

He also said that two people are in custody in connection with the case.

Further investigation in the matter is on. (ANI)

