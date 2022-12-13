Man killed in rhino attack near Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], December 11, (ANI): A 70-year-old man was killed after being reportedly attacked by a one-horned Rhino in a paddy field in Assam's Golaghat district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place in the Chohola Bogipathar area near Bokakhat on Sunday.

The deceased person was identified by officials as Tarachan Choudhury.

Kin of the victim said, "Tarachan Choudhury was attacked by a Rhino at a time when he had left for a paddy field for grazing cows."

Ramesh Gogoi, Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve told ANI, "One person died after being attacked by a Rhino which had strayed away from the national park".

"This unfortunate incident happened today (Sunday) at 6:30 am. A Rhino which had strayed away from the Kaziranga National Park killed a person at the Ratan Chapori area. He had, reportedly, gone to the area along with cows for grazing. Suddenly the rhino appeared and attacked the man and he died on the spot," DFO said.

Following the incident, local police after being alerted rushed to the spot and sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem.

Earlier in November this year, two persons including a forest guard were left critically injured after being attacked by a Rhino inside the Kaziranga National Park.

In July, a girl was injured in a rhino attack in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. (ANI)