Man killed in terrorists firing in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): A man was killed in a firing incident by terrorists in Kulgam on Wednesday.



According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place in Kolpora area of Kulgam where terrorists opened fire on the person. The victim was then immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Kulgam Police cordoned off the area and a search is underway. (ANI)

