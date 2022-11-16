Man kills 14-year-old girl in Assam after rape attempt, confesses his crime

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], November 16 (ANI): Assam Police on Wednesday arrested a 44-year-old man for murdering and attempting to rape a 14-year-old minor girl in Assam's Sonitpur district.

According to police, the arrested person was identified as Hazarat Ali, a resident of Bhakuamari village under Dhekiajuli police station in Sonitpur district. Ali is a resident of the same village as the victim girl.

Police officer Kishore Baruah of Dhekiajuli police station said that the incident occurred at around 5:30 am on November 15 and police arrested the accused person on Wednesday.



"During interrogation, the accused person confessed that he killed the minor girl at her house. On Tuesday morning at around 5:30 am, he went to the house of the victim girl when she was sleeping. Taking advantage of the absence of the other family members, he entered the house and attempted to rape her. When she woke up and started screaming, Hazarat Ali strangled her to death. He fled from the victim's house after committing the crime," Baruah said.

Meanwhile, the accused Hazarat Ali said that he went to the victim girl's house to rape her.

"When she woke up and started screaming, I strangled her to death. I admit my mistake," Ali said.

A case has been registered at Dhekiajuli police station. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

