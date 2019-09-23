Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his ex-boss in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.
According to the police, the accused was a former employee of the victim.
"He was fired from services a few days ago, following which he killed him," S Bhalerao, Senior Inspector told media persons. (ANI)
Man kills boss for firing him from job in Mumbai
ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 06:50 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his ex-boss in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.