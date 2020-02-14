Man kills daughter, sister-in-law in Hyderabad

Hyderabad">Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): A man has killed his daughter and sister-in-law at their residence located in the limits of Chandrayangutta police station in Hyderabad">Hyderabad.

The accused identified as Rehman murdered his 60-year-old sister-in-law Fareeda Begum and 32-year-old daughter Sajeda Begum.

According to ACP Falaknuma, Abdul Rasheed, "Immediately after receiving information, police reached the spot and found both women dead."

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem to Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad">Hyderabad.

A case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Rehman and teams have been deployed to nab him.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

