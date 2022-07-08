footer close header add
Man kills himself in PVR cinema washroom in Delhi

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2022 18:58 IST


New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): A man committed suicide in PVR cinema, Vikaspuri, in west Delhi on Friday.
His body was found in the washroom of PVR, after which the police recovered it.

An Aadhaar card had been found in the pocket of the deceased, on the basis of which he was identified. His age was reported to be around 44 years.
The reason for the suicide is not known yet. However, the police are conducting further investigation in the case.
It was reported that the man had inflicted a wound upon himself with a sharp object. At present, the matter is being investigated. (ANI)

