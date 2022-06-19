Man kills wife and surrenders in Delhi's Mukund Pur

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI): A man on Sunday murdered his wife and further surrendered at Police Station.

The incident took place in Kapil Vihar, Mukund Pur area of the national capital, said police.

The accused was identified as Vijay (38) s/o Daya Ram r/o Kapil Vihar, Mukund Pur, Delhi.



Police said, "On June 18, he came to Police station Bhalswa Dairy and told that he has murdered his wife. Upon enquiry, the police visited the spot and found that there was a deceased namely Santoshi Devi wrapped in some cloths by the accused."

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged and it came to know that Vijay was married earlier to a lady (1st wife) and he was having 4 children. Thereafter, he came in touch with another lady (deceased Santoshi) who used to work in some hospital as told by accused Vijay. Thereafter, his first wife left him alone. The second lady was also having 4 children and she had been living separately from her husband.

Meanwhile, the accused Vijay and the deceased started living together and also gave birth to a child presently of 2 years age. Over time, some petty issues got started between Vijay and Santoshi regarding the care of all children. On the evening of June 17, Santoshi returned from her work and around 11.30 pm, some quarrel took place between them. All the children were sleeping on the ground floor and Vijay and Santoshi were on the roof. The quarrel escalated and the accused strangulated Santoshi and wrapped her body in cloth for disposal. But he could not manage the things and he went to the police on June 18 and told the whole story.

Thereafter, an FIR was registered under sections 482/22 u/s 302/201 of IPC against the accused and further investigation is on. (ANI)

