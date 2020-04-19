Man kills wife in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI): A woman was murdered allegedly by her husband here in Sector 14 on Saturday, police said.

Speaking about the case, ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh said, "prima facie the murder was committed by the husband, who is absconding after the incident".

A case has been registered and teams have been constituted to nab the accused. (ANI)

