Representative Image
Representative Image

Man loses both legs after being run over by moving train in Faridabad

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:02 IST

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A man lost both his legs while trying to cross a railway track near Faridabad railway station on Friday after he got hit by a moving train.
The man named Pradeep Kumar was returning from office when the incident happened. He was taken to the Civil Hospital where he was given initial treatment and then referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
"We got a call at 5.30 pm on Friday that a person's legs were severed after being run over by a train. We sent Sub-Inspector Kripal to the spot. On reaching the spot, he came to know that the man had already been taken to Civil Hospital by an ambulance," Rajpal Singh, In-charge, Government Railway Police (GRP), Faridabad railway station said.
"We always warn public to not cross the railway tracks on foot but people don't heed to the warning and in a hurry cross the track on foot," he added.
"We received the patient on Friday evening who sustained an injury in a railway accident. Dr Meenakshi Dahiya was on duty and she gave initial treatment to the patient," Dr Vinay Gupta, Acting Principal Medical Officer, Civil Hospital said.
On being asked about the way in which the man was treated as his severed legs were placed near his head when he was brought to the hospital, the doctor said that the priority was to save the patient's life.
"Our first priority was to save the life of the patient and provide him with life-support. We have referred him to the Trauma Center at AIIMS for treatment as super-speciality facilities are not available in the Civil Hospital," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Opposition delegation led by Rahul Gandhi sent back to Delhi...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A delegation of parties including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Saturday not allowed to go out of Srinagar airport and was sent back to Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:14 IST

In Jaitley's death, BJP has lost one of its diamonds: Prakash Javadekar

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday expressed his condolences over the demise of BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who breathed his last at 66, saying the party has lost one of its diamonds.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:12 IST

As food lover, Jaitley never failed to recommend good...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Saturday expressed grief over the death of former finance minister and party colleague Arun Jaitley, describing him as a food lover who never failed to recommend good restaurants.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:03 IST

Death of Arun Jaitley has left a void for all of us: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday said that the death of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left "a void for all of us."

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:50 IST

Tributes paid to Gorkha Rifles jawan, Rajib Thapa

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Tributes were paid here to Gorkha Rifles jawan Rajib Thapa, killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:49 IST

Pune scientists discover tech, first in India, to detect early...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A team of Pune scientists have discovered a technology that can detect within mere hours, the spread of cancer and claim that the new finding reduces considerably the time taken for detecting the disease.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:34 IST

Congressmen want bloodshed in Kashmir: J-K BJP chief

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): BJP chief of Jammu and Kashmir unit, Ravinder Raina on Saturday claimed that the Congressmen want bloodshed in the Valley and accused the opposition of instigating local youth to protest against Centre's decision of abrogating Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:28 IST

In his last tweet, Jaitley was "saddened, pained and broken"

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness, was "saddened, pained and broken" after hearing about the demise of his former Cabinet colleague and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:23 IST

Tributes paid to Gorkha Rifles jawan, Rajib Thapa

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Tributes were paid here to Gorkha Rifles jawan Rajib Thapa, killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:22 IST

Piyush Goyal mourns 'mentor' Jaitley's death, says he was a...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Condoling the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the late minister was a symbol of honest politics.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:14 IST

My thoughts are with his family: Punjab CM condoles Jaitley's demise

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 17:05 IST

Following reports of terrorists intrusion in Tamil Nadu, police...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Amid reports of terrorist intrusion in Tamil Nadu, the police forces in Chittoor district have been put on high alert.

Read More
iocl