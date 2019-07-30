Man lynched to death in West Bengal

Alipurduar (West Bengal) [India], July 30 (ANI): A man, suspected as a child lifter, was allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Alipurduar district of north Bengal on Monday.

"Yesterday we received information that around 500 tea garden workers lynched an unidentified person, who died on the spot. A local police team was rushed to the spot," said Nagendra Tripathi, Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar.

"We have arrested 17 persons in this connection," he said, adding that sharp weapons were used in committing the heinous crime.

Police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

