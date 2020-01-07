Man murdered for resisting robbery in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): A man was killed on Monday for resisting a robbery, police said.

The deceased identified as Gaurav Chandel was murdered by unidentified men. The robbers stole the victim's car from Noida, Sector 123.

The police from Phase 3 Kotwali police station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

