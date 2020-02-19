Man murdered in Delhi's Govindpuri area

New Delhi [India], Feb 19 (ANI): A man was murdered near Hanuman Mandir in Govindpuri here on Wednesday at around 3 am.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Sharma, 31, resident of Khali.

Police said that he is a bad character (BC) of Govindpuri and has been involved in 10 cases of attempt to murder, assault, Arms Act.

A case of murder has been registered at Govindpuri police station. Further probe is on. (ANI)

